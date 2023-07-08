Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 219,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.