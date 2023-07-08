Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

SYK traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $294.27. The company had a trading volume of 979,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.