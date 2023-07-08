Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 108 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

