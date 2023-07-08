Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $222.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,849.31 or 0.06140984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.30 billion and approximately $4.27 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,152 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

