Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $2.70 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $137.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.07 or 0.00063019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00322136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00922394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00552592 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00142330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,848,294 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.