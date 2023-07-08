Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $1.43. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2,458,235 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,227 shares of company stock worth $3,033. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

