ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ESE stock opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

