Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). Approximately 177,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £45.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

