Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.38. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 84,500 shares changing hands.

Erdene Resource Development Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97.

About Erdene Resource Development

(Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.