Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.06.

A number of analysts have commented on EQR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

