EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.50.

EPAM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. 334,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,201. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

