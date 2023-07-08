Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

