Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
