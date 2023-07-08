EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $135.16.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.