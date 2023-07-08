Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $190,761.44

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $190,761.44 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,036,098 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

