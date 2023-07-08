Eliana Clark Sells 360 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) EVP Eliana Clark sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $14,583.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,864.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eliana Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. CWM LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

