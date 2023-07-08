Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $11.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.08. 2,914,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

