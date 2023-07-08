Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNFree Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.98 and traded as high as C$20.19. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 491,939 shares trading hands.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.2691824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

