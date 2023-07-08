Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.98 and traded as high as C$20.19. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$20.07, with a volume of 491,939 shares trading hands.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.99. The company has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.2691824 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

(Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.