Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.99 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $38.99 million and $109,372.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,606,316 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

