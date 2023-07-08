ECOMI Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $163.92 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

