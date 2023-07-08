Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $110.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

