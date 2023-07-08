Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

