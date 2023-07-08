Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 248 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of SO opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.