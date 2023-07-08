Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

NYSE LIN opened at $364.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

