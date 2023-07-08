dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.09

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.09 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 315,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £250.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.