Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) versus KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Free Report) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Domino’s Pizza Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Domino’s Pizza Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Group N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Group and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Group $771.16 million 2.02 $107.67 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

