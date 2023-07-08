Diversified LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 60,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

