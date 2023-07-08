Diversified LLC Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.72. The company has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

