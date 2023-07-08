Diversified LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

