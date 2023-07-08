Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

