Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Trading Up 0.6%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Free Report) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $41.84. Approximately 3,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Diageo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

