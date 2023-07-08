dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $4,099.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00323248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,356,242 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99131384 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,464.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.