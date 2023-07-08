dForce USD Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $36.18 million and approximately $5,487.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00322898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017618 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,354,317 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99131384 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $5,464.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.