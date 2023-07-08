DeversiFi (DVF) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $67.29 million and approximately $137.28 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

