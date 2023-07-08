Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Reduced by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 2.8% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.18. 253,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,022. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.41. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $538.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

