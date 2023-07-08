DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,574.30

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,574.30 ($58.06) and traded as low as GBX 4,186 ($53.13). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,209 ($53.42), with a volume of 163,410 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($66.53) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,510.50 ($69.94).
DCC Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,654.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,572.86.
DCC Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($59.54), for a total transaction of £81,388.85 ($103,298.45). 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
