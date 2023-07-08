D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,467 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COST traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

