D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 462 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $44.74 during trading on Friday. 1,265,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

