D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 45 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $294.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,676. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

