D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.82. 2,074,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,177. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.