D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.42. 843,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

