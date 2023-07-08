D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 241,903 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,903 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.47. 1,197,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,277. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.