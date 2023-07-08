D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $56.19 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 471,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,519. The firm has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

