D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $26.56 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 158,414 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $31.85. 28,356,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,331,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.