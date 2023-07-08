D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

