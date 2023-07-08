D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,512 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 2,525.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.27. 2,325,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.52.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

