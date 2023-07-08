D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.27. 979,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,676. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

