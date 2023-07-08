CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

CVS opened at $69.17 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

