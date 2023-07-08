Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $14.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

