Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CURLF. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Trading Up 15.6 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $352.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

