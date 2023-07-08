Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $6.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

